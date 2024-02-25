Trump's Tariff Threat, New Houthi Attack, Haley's Bold Prediction And Mark Cuban Claps Back: Top Politics News This Week

Loading... Loading...

It’s been a whirlwind of political drama, international crises, and public debates over the week. From former President Donald Trump‘s tariff threats, a Houthi missile attack on a ship, Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley‘s daring prediction, a polling data revelation from Pennsylvania, to billionaire businessman Mark Cuban‘s public argument with venture capitalist David Sacks.

Trump’s Retaliatory Tariff Warning

In a recent South Carolina rally, former President Donald Trump promised to reestablish retaliatory tariffs if he gets a second term. He specifically mentioned his plan to enforce the “Trump Reciprocal Trade Act,” stating, "If China or any other country makes us pay a tariff of, let’s say 100 [percent], or 200 [percent], or even 300 percent, and they do that, we will make them pay a reciprocal identical tariff of 100 [percent] or 200 [percent] or 300 percent right back." Economists, however, warn that such a move could exacerbate inflation. Read the full article here.

Missile Attack Triggers ‘Environmental Disaster’

The U.S. Central Command reported an "environmental disaster" in the Red Sea after a missile attack by Houthi militants on a ship carrying fertilizer. The vessel, Rubymar, was hit by two missiles, resulting in an 18-mile oil slick and the ship slowly taking on water. Read the full article here.



Nikki Haley’s Electoral Prediction

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has projected that Donald Trump would not win if he were the GOP nominee in the 2024 general election. In a statement on CNN's "The Lead," she said, "Donald Trump will not win the general election. We will have a female president of the United States. It will either be me or it will be Kamala Harris." Read the full article here.

Pennsylvania’s Presidential Preference

A new Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey reveals that former president Donald Trump has a slight edge over Joe Biden in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, despite the lead being narrowed. 45% of Pennsylvania voters back Trump in a hypothetical two-way match, while 43% favor Biden. Read the full article here.

Mark Cuban’s Clap Back

Mark Cuban, the billionaire businessman, got into a heated discussion with venture capitalist David Sacks over diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in business, specifically regarding Donald Trump’s recent New York fraud trial. Cuban supported the judge's ruling, stating that Trump's misrepresentation of numbers was "equivalent of saying he [Trump] never had any intention to be honest about the value of anything." Read the full article here.

Photo Courtesy: rarrarorro on Shutterstock.com

