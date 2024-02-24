Dead Russian Opposition Leader's Mother Pressured To Agree To 'Secret' Burial Within Hours: Report

Loading... Loading...

The mother of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has reportedly been given a tight deadline to consent to a “secret” burial for her son. This ultimatum was issued by the Russian authorities, as per Navalny’s spokeswoman.

What Happened: Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila, was allegedly instructed to agree to a clandestine burial for her son within three hours, or he would be interred at the penal colony in the Arctic Circle where he passed away, reported BBC, citing Navalny’s spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, on Friday.

Lyudmila was also reportedly coerced into signing a death certificate stating that her son died of natural causes. However, Navalny’s widow, Yulia, has publicly accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of orchestrating her husband’s murder.

See Also: Alexei Navalny’s Final Months In Prison: Books, Letters, And Hopes For Russia

Yarmysh stated that Lyudmila refused to negotiate with the authorities, asserting that they do not have the authority to dictate the terms of her son’s burial.

She is demanding compliance with the law, which stipulates that the body should be handed over within two days of the cause of death being established. This deadline is set to expire on Saturday.

Why It Matters: Navalny's has sparked international outrage and condemnation. His widow, Yulia, has vowed to continue the fight against Putin, whom she directly blames for her husband’s death. This was made clear in a video she posted on YouTube.

Moreover, following Navalny’s death, protests erupted across 32 Russian cities, leading to the detention of over 400 individuals. The widow of the Russian opposition leader, Yulia Navalnaya, has since joined Elon Musk’s social network, X, formerly Twitter. At the time of writing, she had over 336.5 thousand followers on the platform.

U.S. President Joe Biden also met with Navalnaya's widow and her daughter in California, expressing his admiration for the late Russian opposition leader's bravery and his legacy of fighting corruption. Biden also announced major sanctions against Putin, whom he holds accountable for Navalny’s death.

Read Next: US To Announce New Sanctions ‘To Hold Russia Accountable’ For Alexei Navalny’s Death

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by Felipe Simo on Unsplash