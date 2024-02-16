Joe Biden Says Russian President 'Responsible' For Critic Alexei Navalny's Mysterious Death: 'Yet More Proof Of...Brutality'

Loading... Loading...

The world is reeling from the news of the mysterious death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in a Siberian penal colony. His wife, Yulia Navalnaya along with U.S. President Joe Biden has accused Vladimir Putin of being responsible for his death.

What Happened: Navalny’s wife addressed the Munich Security Conference on Friday, where she was met with a standing ovation. She expressed skepticism about the Russian government’s claims of her husband’s death, reported CNBC.

"If it is the true, I would like Putin and all his staff … I want them to know that they will be punished for what they have done with our country, with my family, and with my husband," she said.

Biden also held the Russian President accountable for Navalny’s reported death, stating, “Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death… What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality.”

Kamala Harris informed the Munich Security Conference that Washington was actively working to verify the "terrible" information.

"Whatever story they tell, let us be clear, Russia is responsible, and we will have more to say on this later," the U.S. Vice President added.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak praised Navalny’s unwavering courage as a staunch advocate for Russian democracy throughout his lifetime.

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary General of NATO, expressed profound sorrow and apprehension regarding the news of Navalny’s passing.

"All the facts have to be established and Russia has serious questions to answer," he told reporters, adding, "Alexei Navalny has been a strong voice for freedom, for democracy, for many years, and NATO and NATO allies have called for his immediate release for a long time."

Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, said she was "deeply disturbed and saddened" upon learning about his demise.

"Putin fears nothing more than dissent from his own people. A grim reminder of what Putin and his regime are all about. Let's unite in our fight to safeguard the freedom and safety of those who dare to stand up against autocracy," von der Leyen said.

Expressing deep sadness, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that if Navalny’s death is confirmed, it signifies a grim indication of Russia’s transformation over recent years.

French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné stated on social media that Navalny "paid with his life for his resistance to a system of oppression," according to a translation.

"His death in a penal colony reminds us of the reality of Vladimir Putin's regime," he added. "To his family, his loved ones and the Russian people, France offers its condolences."

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström characterized the announcement as "dreadful news," adding that the brutality towards Navalny underscores once more the imperative to “continue to fight against authoritarianism."

Why It Matters: Navalny, a vocal critic of Putin, was serving a 19-year sentence on charges widely considered to be politically motivated. He had appeared in court earlier in the week, seemingly in good health despite the harsh conditions of the penal colony, the report noted.

The news of Navalny’s death comes as a shock. His transfer to a high-security penal colony in the Yamalo-Nenets region was widely criticized as an attempt to silence him.

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said that the reaction of Western leaders to Navalny’s reported death is revealing of their own biases, particularly considering the absence of any forensic medical examination at this time.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said, "The instant reaction of NATO leaders to the news of Alexey Navalny’s demise in the form of direct accusations vs Russia is self-exposing."

