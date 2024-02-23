Mysterious Cracks In Apple's Vision Pro? Users Face $800 Repair Bills, Share Photos Online

Loading... Loading...

Users of Apple Inc.'s AAPL Vision Pro have reported unexplained cracks appearing in the front glass of the device, casting a shadow over Cupertino's reputation for precise engineering and quality control.

What Happened: Multiple Reddit users have shared images of a clean-cut shear in their Apple Vision Pro front glass, which allegedly appeared without any apparent cause.

The front glass, a single sheet cut to act as a lens for the tracking cameras, is one of the device’s custom parts.

The crack seems to occur at the nose bridge, the weakest part of the glass mold. Users who have reported the issue to Apple Support have been advised to pay the AppleCare deductible of $300 for a repair. Without AppleCare, a cover glass repair would cost $800.

While there are no similar crack reports on Apple Support forums or elsewhere on the web, the consistent appearance of the crack across multiple accounts suggests a pattern.

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised about the durability of the Apple Vision Pro.

Earlier this month, a scratch test revealed that the device gets scratched very easily, despite Apple’s claims of a “laminated glass” on top.

Moreover, the device has received mixed reviews since its launch. While some users have praised the device’s capabilities, others have pointed out issues such as the lack of apps and discomfort after prolonged use.

These recent reports of unexplained cracks add to the growing list of concerns about the device’s durability and cost-effectiveness.

