White House Dismisses Mike Johnson's Accusations Against Biden's Ceasefire Plans: 'Not Serious About Backing Our Allies'

The White House has rebuked Mike Johnson, the Republican Speaker of the House, for his allegations against President Joe Biden regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

What Happened: The White House criticized Johnson for not being sincere in his support for the United States’ allies after he accused Biden of calling for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war, reported The Hill on Tuesday.

Johnson’s statement, titled ‘Biden's Call for Cease-fire is Disgraceful,’ suggested that the Biden administration’s call for a temporary cease-fire between Israel and Hamas and its opposition to Israeli movements into Rafah were politically motivated.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates responded, accusing Johnson of playing politics with Israel and obstructing crucial priorities. Bates also criticized Johnson for attacking the administration’s efforts while blocking aid to Israel and other national security legislation.

"If Speaker Johnson were serious about backing our allies, he would cancel the two-week vacation he's enjoying and call a vote on pressing national security legislation that already passed the Senate with bipartisan support," Bates added.

Why It Matters: The U.S.’s decision to propose a U.N. resolution for a temporary cease-fire in Gaza amid the Israel-Hamas conflict marks a significant shift in its position. The proposal highlights the urgent need for a cease-fire and the potential humanitarian crisis that could result from a major Israeli ground offensive.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the operation in Gaza despite mounting pressure for a ceasefire. A member of his War Cabinet has also threatened to invade the city of Rafah if Israeli hostages are not released by the upcoming Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

