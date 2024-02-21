GM Issues 2nd Stop Sale In 3 Months — This Time For Colorado, Canyon Mid-Size Trucks

Loading... Loading...

General Motors Co GM has reportedly issued a stop sale order on all its 2024 Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon midsize trucks owing to software quality issues.

What Happened: The stop sale was issued on Monday to address intermittent software quality issues and a fix has been implemented, the company said, as reported by Detroit Free Press. The company further told the newspaper that they expect the hold to be lifted “shortly.”

GM did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment on whether the issues warrant a recall of the vehicle already on the road.

Why It Matters: In December, GM issued a stop-sale for 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EVs similarly citing software issues. During the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call in late January, company CEO Mary Barra addressed it and said that the company’s software and services team is resolving the stability issues experienced by Blazer EV users. The issue affected users’ screens and charging experience.

“We disappointed these customers, and we know it. We are determined to get the software right, and we will,” Barra then said.

GM delivered a total of 2.6 million vehicles in the U.S. last year, marking a year-on-year jump of 14%.

