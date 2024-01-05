What Does GM's Electric Future Look Like After Chevrolet Bolt's Exit? Last Year's Delivery Numbers Could Give A Hint

Loading... Loading...

Detroit-based automaker General Motors Co GM faced a significant shift in its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, particularly with the discontinuation of the Bolt EV and EUVs, which constituted a vast majority of the approximately 75,000 EVs sold in the U.S. in 2023. This move raises questions about GM’s EV strategy in the short term.

What Happened: While the Bolt EV and EUV made up a substantial portion of GM’s EV sales last year, the automaker still offers other electric models in its portfolio.

These include the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Chevrolet Blazer EV, GMC Hummer EV, and offerings from Brightdrop, GM’s segment focused on developing EVs for delivery and logistics companies.

Despite the discontinuation, these models collectively accounted for 75,883 electric vehicles sold in 2023, with the Chevrolet Bolt EV/EUV making up over 80% of this figure.

What’s Next? Although the Bolt EV was GM’s best-selling electric car, its production ceased at the Lake Orion assembly plant in December.

The plant is undergoing retooling to prepare for the production of GM’s electric trucks, such as the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV, expected to commence in late 2025.

The discontinuation of the Bolt undoubtedly has implications for GM’s EV deliveries. This included both the 100,000 EV target the company had set for the second half of 2023 as well as the cumulative 400,000 target the company had set for from 2022 to the first half of 2024. The company did not provide new targets.

However, it continues to eye going all-electric by 2035.

