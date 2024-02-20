Coca-Cola Spiced Now Available In Stores, Targets Younger Drinkers With Raspberry Flavor

Loading... Loading...

In a bid to appeal to a younger audience, Coca-Cola Co KO has launched a new permanent flavor, Coca-Cola Spiced, which hit the shelves on Monday. The flavor is a blend of traditional Coca-Cola, raspberry, and spiced flavors.

What Happened: Coca-Cola Spiced is the first permanent addition to the brand’s flavor lineup in years. The new flavor is available in regular and zero-sugar variants, reported The Hill on Monday

Shakir Moin, the Chief of Marketing for Coca-Cola North America, stated that the new flavor was developed to cater to the evolving taste preferences of the next generation of consumers, according to the Associated Press.

Moin said, “If you go to the aisles, you’ll see the amount of spiciness has gone up because consumers’ taste palettes have evolved. We realized that could be an opportunity for us.”

The company has not disclosed the specific “spiced flavors” in the new beverage, but Moin hinted that it contains intensified flavors from Coca-Cola’s existing formula. The drink, however, does not have a strong spicy kick, according to the report.

Coca-Cola Spiced is the first new permanent flavor to be added to the North American Coca-Cola portfolio in years. The current roster includes Classic, Cherry, Vanilla, and Cherry Vanilla, with the latter being introduced in 2020.

Why It Matters: The introduction of the new flavor comes at a time when Coca-Cola is navigating a changing market. In its Q4 2023 earnings report, the company reported a 7% year-over-year increase in sales, driven by a 12% organic revenue growth. The new flavor could be a strategic move to maintain this growth momentum and attract a younger consumer base.

This is not the first time Coca-Cola has experimented with new flavors. In 2023, the company launched a limited-edition beverage line, “Coca-Cola Y3000,” created with the help of artificial intelligence for flavor determination and package design. The use of AI and the introduction of new flavors demonstrate Coca-Cola’s commitment to innovation and adapting to changing consumer preferences.

