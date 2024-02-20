Forget Self-Driving: Nio's ET9 Is Snow-Defying, Thanks To Its Innovative Chassis System

Loading... Loading...

Chinese EV maker Nio Inc‘s NIO ET9 electric sedan can shake off snow in a storm in addition to carrying wine glasses on its hood.

What Happened: Nio on Tuesday posted a short video of its ET9 rocking on its wheels to shake off the snow gathered on its roof, thanks to its intelligent chassis system. ET9’s by-wire controlled car chassis, Nio says, delivers an experience similar to cruising in a business jet.

The 23-second video posted by Nio on Weibo features a camouflaged ET9, similar to the ones used by the company to flaunt its chassis system before. Nio has previously posted videos of the ET9 tapping one of its wheels In high frequency and another of the vehicle carrying wine glasses on the hood without toppling them on a road with several hurdles.

Why It Matters: Nio unveiled the ET9 in December. The vehicle, priced at over $100,000, marks the company's entry into the luxury EV segment. The sedan, with its land jet silhouette and a host of technologies developed by the EV maker, is expected to start delivery in the first quarter of 2025. Pre-sales have already started in China for the vehicle with its starting price of 800,000 yuan or about $111,000.

The ET9 is pegged against Porsche's Panamera E-Hybrid and Mercedes Benz's Maybach plug-in hybrid S580e, both priced over a million yuan. The ET9, however, is a pure electric car and also the most expensive one developed by Nio since its founding in 2014.

Watch the abilities of ET9’s by-wire controlled car chassis here:

Photo courtesy: Nio