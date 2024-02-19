'Look What's Happened': Elon Musk Questions OpenAI's Path After Nvidia's AI Supercomputer Donation To ChatGPT-Maker In 2016

Loading... Loading...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again targeted ChatGPT-parent OpenAI for its transformation from an open-source, non-profit entity to a closed-source, maximum-profit company.

What Happened: Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015 along with the company CEO Sam Altman and others, took to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday and shared a series of posts blasting the AI startup for diverting from its original path.

The tech billionaire shared old photographs from 2016 when Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang donated the first DGX-1 AI supercomputer to OpenAI, saying, "And now look what's happened."

See Also: Putin Pal? Elon Musk Fires Back At Critics Accusing Him Of Supporting Russia

In another post, he shared a tweet dated Aug. 10, 2016, saying, "The original reason for creating OpenAI."

The post in question had an image of a quote that read, "Liberty consists in the division of power. Absolutism, in concentration of power."

When a user asked if his founding donation transformed into equity, Musk said that the legal validity of OpenAI's structure is unclear. "I was offered shares a[t] various points, but it seemed unethical/illegal to accept them."

Why It's Important: This isn't the first time Musk, who departed from OpenAI in 2018, has targeted ChatGPT-parent for transitioning to a for-profit company.

He has also voiced disapproval of OpenAI’s partnership with Microsoft Corporation numerous times.

Loading... Loading...

Last year, when substack journalist and Grit Capital CEO Genevieve Roch-Dector, noted that Musk views AI as "one of the biggest risks" but he co-founded OpenAI, the Tesla CEO said, "Not what I intended at all."

Interestingly, the tech mogul launched his own for-profit AI enterprise, xAI, last year. He also launched xAI's first AI model, Grok, in November 2023.

It was previously reported that Musk had proposed to take over OpenAI and run it himself. However, he was promptly turned down by Altman and the other founders.

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Elon Musk Opens Up On When Tesla Will Make A Video Game: ‘I’ve Wanted To Do That For A Long Time’