China Offers To Back Hungary In Security Matters, Threatening NATO's Dominance In Europe

Loading... Loading...

In a surprising development, China has offered to support Hungary in security matters, a move that could potentially challenge NATO’s influence in Europe.

What Happened: China has expressed its willingness to extend support to Hungary in public security matters, a step that goes beyond their existing trade and investment relations. This offer was made during a rare meeting between Chinese Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, reported Reuters citing the official Xinhua news agency.

Wang, during his visit to Budapest, emphasized the importance of strengthening law enforcement and security ties between the two countries. This move is seen as a significant diplomatic win for China within the European Union.

See Also: iPhone’s Decline In China Continues In 2024 Despite Apple’s Recent Price Cuts: Kuo

China’s offer comes at a time when Hungary, a traditional ally of Russia, has been trying to reduce its reliance on Western nations. Hungary has notably resisted NATO’s attempts to expand its influence in Europe and is the only NATO member that has not ratified Sweden’s application to join the security bloc.

Why It Matters: Hungary’s growing affinity towards China has already caused divisions within the EU, with Hungary often opposing EU positions critical of China and welcoming Chinese investments despite the EU’s stance.

This move also comes at a time when the perceived threat from China and Russia has diminished, with public concern shifting towards non-traditional risks. This shift in focus, combined with Hungary’s increasing alignment with China, could potentially alter the geopolitical landscape in Europe.

Moreover, this development occurs in the backdrop of former U.S. President Donald Trump hinting at a possible withdrawal of the U.S. from NATO if he were to be re-elected. These factors combined could potentially lead to a significant shift in the power dynamics within Europe.

China’s growing influence in Hungary is evident in its increasing economic ties with the country. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD is planning to establish a new energy vehicle production base in Hungary.

Read Next: Alibaba Partners With Saudi Arabia And UAE Firms As China Gets Closer To Gulf

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.