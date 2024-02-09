Biden's Cognitive Skills Questioned As He Calls Egyptian Leader 'President Of Mexico' In A Press Conference

Loading... Loading...

During a press conference on Thursday, President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Egypt’s leader, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, as the “president of Mexico. “

What Happened: Biden, during a press conference, discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and mistakenly referred to El-Sisi as the “president of Mexico,” The Hill reported. The President later clarified his mistake.

“I think as you know initially, the president of Mexico, El-Sisi, did not want to open up the gate to humanitarian material to get in. I talked to him. I convinced him to open the gate,” he had said.

After the President’s statement, the clip quickly circulated on social media, with Republicans using it as evidence that Biden’s cognitive abilities were declining. This is the third instance in a week where Biden has mixed up world leaders.

Biden’s age and cognitive abilities have been a prime target for Republican opponents. A recent NBC News poll found that 76% of voters, including 54% of Democrats, have concerns about Biden’s mental and physical health.

Why It Matters: Biden’s age and cognitive abilities have been under scrutiny. This is the third time in a week that Biden has appeared to confuse world leaders. This follows a recent gaffe where Biden recalled conversing with dead European leaders, reigniting the debate about his age.

The age of the top contenders for the 2024 presidential election, Biden and Donald Trump, has been a matter of contention. Recently, Trump mixed up Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi in a speech, leading to “Dementia Don” trending on X, formerly Twitter.

