A new poll reveals that nearly half of American voters expressed the belief that President Joe Biden might be replaced as the Democratic nominee due to health concerns. A third of the voters also think that former President Donald Trump could lose the Republican nomination due to his ongoing legal woes.

What Happened: The poll, conducted by Monmouth University, reveals that 49% of voters consider it at least somewhat likely that Biden may be replaced as the Democratic nominee.

This concern has been amplified by the recent report from Special Counsel Robert Hur, which described Biden’s memory as “poor.”

On the other hand, 32% of voters believe that Trump could potentially lose the Republican nomination due to his ongoing legal troubles.

The poll also found that 51% of voters are confident in Trump’s mental capacity and physical stamina to lead the country, while only 32% feel the same about Biden.

These concerns about Biden’s age and mental stamina have been growing since the release of the Hur report. The report did not significantly change public opinion on whether Biden mishandled classified documents, but it did reinforce concerns about his physical and mental health.

Support for both candidates has remained relatively stable since last fall, with about four in 10 voters saying they would “definitely” or “probably” support Trump, and the same number backing Biden.

Why It Matters: The poll results come at a crucial time as the 2024 presidential election approaches. The race between Biden and Trump is tightening, with the former president’s lead over Biden reducing in another poll, conducted by Reuters/Ipsos.

Concerns about Biden’s health are not new. Another recent poll suggested that most voters believe Biden is too old to be president. On the other hand, Trump’s legal troubles have been a long-standing issue. However, despite the differences, Trump and Biden are the leading contenders in the Republican and Democratic primary races for the 2024 presidential election. According to a RealClearPolitics poll, Trump is leading the Republican race with 74.4% support, while Biden held 72.3% support among Democrats.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his preference for Biden over Trump in the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election. Putin, in an interview, was asked to choose between Biden and Trump, to which he promptly responded, "Biden," citing the President's experience and predictability. "Biden. He is a more experienced, predictable person, a politician of the old school."

