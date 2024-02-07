Biden Classified Documents Probe Wrapped Up By Special Counsel: Attorney General Garland Tells Congress

Loading... Loading...

The yearlong investigation led by special counsel Robert Hur into President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has reportedly concluded, as confirmed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

What Happened: Hur has submitted his report for review by the White House counsel’s office for potential executive privilege issues. The report will be forwarded to Congress once the review is completed, according to CNN.

The White House counsel’s office expects to finish its review by the end of the week. Sources close to the investigation indicate that the public release of Hur’s report is imminent.

The report is anticipated to offer a comprehensive critique of Biden and his staff’s management of sensitive government materials. Although no criminal charges are expected, the report could be used by Biden’s political opponents in the lead-up to his 2024 campaign.

See Also: Democratic Rep. Accuses Marjorie Taylor Greene Of ‘Running The Circus’ In Congress

Last year, Garland appointed Hur, a former US attorney appointed by Trump, to lead the criminal investigation after classified documents were found at Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home and a private office in Washington, DC.

Why It Matters: The investigation was initiated following the discovery of mishandled classified documents linked to Biden. The first batch of documents was found at Biden's former office at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, with additional documents discovered at his Delaware home, as reported by Benzinga.

The appointment of a special counsel was considered after the White House confirmed the discovery of a second batch of classified documents from Biden’s vice presidency tenure, as per Benzinga.

Further searches at Biden’s Delaware home led to the discovery of more classified documents, some dating back to Biden’s tenure in the U.S. Senate, as reported by Benzinga.

The discovery of these documents led to criticism from former President Donald Trump, who compared the security of Biden’s Delaware garage to his Mar-a-Lago club, as per Benzinga.

Photo by lev radin on Shutterstock

Read Next: ‘Tough Battles Ahead … For Sure:’ Musk Reacts To MegaUpload Founder Kim Dotcom’s Claims That Biden’s ‘Corruption’ Cost Tesla CEO $56B

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.