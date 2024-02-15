Bubonic Plague Strikes Oregon After Nearly A Decade—Blamed On Pet Cat

Loading... Loading...

Oregon health officials have reported the state’s first case of bubonic plague in nearly a decade. The patient is suspected to have contracted the disease from their pet cat.

What Happened: The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) confirmed the case in Deschutes County, Oregon, on Tuesday. The individual, who remains unnamed, is believed to have contracted the disease from their pet cat, which was showing symptoms of the plague, reported WION on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Dr. Richard Fawcett, the Deschutes County health officer, stated that the patient and their pet’s close contacts have been contacted and provided with medication to prevent illness. The patient’s early diagnosis and treatment mean there is minimal risk to the community.

See Also: Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly Stride To Boost Supply Shortage For Newly Found Holy Grail Of Miraculous Weight Loss Drugs

Bubonic plague, responsible for the Black Death that ravaged Europe and Asia in the mid-1300s, is transmitted to humans through flea bites or contact with infected animals. Symptoms typically appear within two to eight days, including fever, nausea, weakness, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes.

If left untreated, the disease can progress to septicemic or pneumonic plague, both of which are more severe and challenging to treat. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) annually records around seven human plague cases, primarily in rural Southwest and Northwest areas.

Why It Matters: The bubonic plague, also known as the Black Death, is a rare but potentially fatal bacterial infection. While it was responsible for millions of deaths in the past, modern healthcare has made it less common and more manageable.

Read Next: Why Is AN2 Therapeutics (ANTX) Stock Trading Lower Today?

Image by Africa Studio via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.