Russian President Signs Law To Seize Money And Property Of Those Who Spread 'Fake News' Amid Ukraine War

In a move that could have far-reaching consequences, Vladimir Putin has signed a law that would allow the Russian government to seize the assets of individuals found guilty of spreading “fake news” about the nation’s military. This development comes just a month before Putin seeks a fifth term in office.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Putin signed a law that permits Russian authorities to confiscate the assets, money, and property of individuals convicted of spreading false information about Russia’s military or committing crimes against national security, Business Insider reported on Wednesday. This law applies to assets obtained illegally or used for activities against national security.

The legislation, which was approved in March, adds to an earlier law that imposes jail terms and fines on those spreading “fake news” about the Russian military. According to the report, several individuals in Russia have already been imprisoned for criticizing the war in Ukraine, with some fleeing the country and leaving behind assets that the Kremlin is now targeting.

The move is seen as a crackdown on critics of Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, which are approaching their third year. Putin is expected to win a fifth presidential term in the upcoming March elections.

Why It Matters: The new law, which further tightens the grip on dissenting voices in Russia, comes at a time of heightened tension over the Ukraine conflict. In July, it was reported that the Kremlin has been using video games and social media to promote its agenda, particularly targeting younger audiences.

Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has cautioned that Russia is gearing up for a potential military confrontation with the West, with a possible conflict with NATO anticipated within the next decade.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has rejected Putin’s ceasefire proposal in Ukraine, insisting on the country’s involvement in any ceasefire discussions.

