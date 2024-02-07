Hamas Proposes Three-Stage Ceasefire Plan, Hostage Release To Israel

Loading... Loading...

In a significant development, the Palestinian militant group Hamas has put forward a ceasefire proposal that could potentially bring an end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

What Happened: Hamas, the governing force in Gaza, has proposed a ceasefire plan that could span over four and a half months, leading to a possible end to the war, reported The Times of Israel on Wednesday. The proposal consists of three 45-day phases and includes the release of Israeli hostages, the reconstruction of Gaza, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the exchange of bodies and remains.

During the first phase, the plan suggests the release of Israeli women hostages, males under 19, the elderly, and the sick in exchange for the release of Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails. The second phase would see the release of the remaining male hostages, with the third phase focusing on the exchange of remains. By the end of the third phase, Hamas expects an agreement to end the war.

The proposal also includes a request for the release of 1,500 prisoners, a third of whom Hamas wants to select from a list of Palestinians serving life sentences in Israeli prisons. Additionally, the ceasefire would see an increase in aid to Gaza civilians, with Hamas demanding 500 trucks of aid per day.

Why It Matters: The proposal comes in response to a ceasefire plan by Qatari and Egyptian mediators, backed by the United States and Israel. The move follows a recent diplomatic push, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with the mediators to reach a lasting truce.

Earlier, in a press conference alongside Secretary Blinken, the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, had confirmed that Hamas had responded to the proposal with a positive overall tone. This development has raised hopes for a potential ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli leaders have expressed confidence in achieving a victory over Hamas within months, not years, despite the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Image via Shutterstock

