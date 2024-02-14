Nvidia's 'Chat With RTX' Lets You Make Your Own ChatGPT And Run It On Your PC For Free

Loading... Loading...

Nvidia Corp. NVDA has announced a new feature called Chat with RTX, allowing users to run an AI chatbot on their computers for free.

What Happened: Nvidia's Chat with RTX technology enables users to customize a chatbot using their own content. Users can run the software locally on their computer, but they will need to have at least a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU installed.

The AI chatbot leverages retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), Nvidia TensorRT-LLM software, and Nvidia RTX acceleration to introduce generative AI capabilities to local, GeForce-powered Windows PCs.

Nvidia Chat with RTX | Photo courtesy: Nvidia

Users can link local PC files to an open-source large language model like Mistral or Llama 2, facilitating quick, contextually appropriate responses.

See Also: Mark Cuban Calls Out Elon Musk’s X For Allegedly Demonetizing Major Creators: ‘You Up?’

Chat with RTX supports a variety of file formats, such as .txt, .pdf, .doc/.docx, and .xml, and can also incorporate information from YouTube videos and playlists. The tool operates locally on Windows RTX PCs and workstations, ensuring rapid results and data privacy.

Chat with RTX requires a GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU or higher with a minimum 8GB of VRAM, Windows 10 or 11, and the latest Nvidia GPU drivers.

Why It Matters: This development comes in the wake of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s call for countries to develop their own “Sovereign AI” to retain control over their data.

During the World Governments Summit in Dubai, Huang emphasized the significance of countries owning the intelligence they generate using their data and human efforts.

The release of Chat with RTX supports this vision, allowing users to maintain control over their data and customize AI capabilities locally.

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI is also looking to personalize ChatGPT by implementing a new memory feature. This will allow the bot to retain user-specific details and conversation history to make interactions more personalized.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Three Sentences That Saved Apple’s Macintosh 1984 Launch And Underlined Steve Jobs’ Leadership

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Andrea De Santis on Unsplash