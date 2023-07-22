Trump Says Ivanka And Others Will Not Return To White House If He Wins In 2024: 'My Family Has Been Through Hell'

Former President Donald Trump says that, if he wins another term in the 2024 election, it will mark the end of his family's service in the White House.

What Happened: In an interview on Fox News, Trump spoke about his prospects of a second term and said, "That's enough for the family. It's too painful for the family. My family has been through hell."

During Trump's first term, his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, held senior advisory roles, leading to widespread criticism.

Ivanka Trump has since distanced herself from her father and the political arena. In April, Forbes reported that she had replaced most of her lawyers, who also represented her brothers, in a lawsuit against them. Additionally, she has been rebranding herself on social media, further setting herself apart from her father's brand and image.

In addition, earlier this month, Kushner told a grand jury that the former president believed that the 2020 election had been stolen. Trump was reportedly "very upset" that both Kushner and Ivanka Trump had testified before the Jan. 6 committee and had cooperated with federal investigators in the cases against him.

On the other hand, the former president's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with their partners Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump, have remained strong supporters. They have frequently acted as his surrogates and most vocal advocates.

In addition to Ivanka Trump, other family members appear to have stepped back from the political spotlight, including former first lady Melania Trump.

Photo: Shutterstock