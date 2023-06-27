Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump has weighed in on the motives behind her cousin Ivanka Trump dissociating herself from the former president's 2024 campaign.

What Happened: Every single relationship in the Trump family is "transactional," Mary Trump said in a Deep State Radio podcast aired on Friday. The likes of Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have no choice as no legitimate company would hire them, and so are stuck upon which side their bread is buttered, she said.

Ivanka Trump "actually reminds me of my grandfather a little bit, which is not a compliment," Mary Trump, a psychologist by profession, said. She has always been highly critical of Fred Trump, calling him a "high-functioning sociopath" father who shaped Donald Trump's childhood.

"Ivanka [Trump] isn’t getting as much out of this as she was putting into it and she happens to be married to a legitimate, well to a man who’s from a legitimately wealthy family," Mary Trump said.

The former president's niece, who hosts her own podcast called the “Mary Trump Show" said her uncle, for his own self-interested reasons, has been putting a good face on what could reasonably be seen as Ivanka Trump's defection.

It's obvious to anybody that for anyone who has pretensions and wants to be re-embraced by polite society, the "end of the road has come in terms of having anything to do with Donald Trump, even if you are his kid," Mary Trump said.

When Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, aligned with Donald Trump during his presidential tenure, they were reportedly panned in elite circles that were predominantly Democratic.

"I think I’m pretty sure that’s where Ivanka would be at the moment."

Why It's Important: Ivanka Trump and Kushner have been a constant at the White House during Donald's Trump tenure as the president. Kushner, a businessman and private equity investor, served as a senior advisor to Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021 and also as Director of the Office of American Innovation.

When Donald Trump announced his candidacy in November 2022, Ivanka Trump distanced herself from her father's campaign.

"I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," she said in an Instagram post.

"While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration's accomplishments."

As recently as this year, Ivanka Trump further disassociated herself from her family, specifically her brothers, by hiring a separate lawyer to represent her in the $250 million civil lawsuit connected with the fraud charges against Trump Organization.

Incidentally, Mary Trump and some political experts have raised doubts about Kushner being the "Mar-a-Lago" mole, who tipped off the FBI regarding the classified documents although he has refuted the claim.

