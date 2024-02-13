What's Going On With Rivian Stock?

Loading... Loading...

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares are trading lower by 7.7% to $15.08 during Tuesday’s session.

Shares of several stocks in the broader automotive sector are falling after inflation for January 2024 dipped slightly but missed economists’ forecasts.

In the latest report, the annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate dropped to 3.1% from 3.4%, although it was higher than the anticipated 2.9%. Monthly CPI rose by 0.3%, exceeding the expected 0.2% increase. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, remained unchanged at 3.8%, contrary to the expected decrease to 3.7%…Read More

Why This Matters

Rivian, as an electric vehicle manufacturer, could be affected by changes in inflation rates due to various factors. If inflation rates don’t fall as much as expected, it could signal ongoing or potentially increasing cost pressures for the company.

Higher inflation rates can lead to increased costs for raw materials, labor, and other operational expenses. This could potentially squeeze Rivian’s profit margins.

Investors may interpret the higher-than-expected inflation rate as a sign of potential challenges ahead for Rivian in terms of managing costs and maintaining profitability.

Consequently, investors might sell off Rivian stock, causing its price to fall.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, RIVN has a 52-week high of $28.06 and a 52-week low of $11.68.