Peter Thiel-backed 'Olympics On Steroids' Considers Allowing Athletes To Use Apple Vision Pro

The Enhanced Games — a sports competition backed by billionaire co-founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel and often dubbed as the “Olympics on steroids” — might allow athletes to compete using Apple Vision Pro.

What Happened: The Enhanced Games CEO Aron D’Souza announced in a news conference that the organizers are contemplating the integration of AR, VR, and mixed-reality technology into the competition, reported Business Insider.

“Imagine a javelin thrower using Vision Pro,” he said, referring to Apple Inc.'s AAPL newly launched mixed-reality headset.

The inaugural games are expected to occur in 2025. D’Souza also highlighted that the media has primarily concentrated on pharmacological enhancements, but “bionic and cybernetic enhancements” are also being considered.

Why It Matters: The Enhanced Games, which openly embraces the use of performance-enhancing drugs, has sparked a significant debate on the potential risks to athletes' health and the integrity of the sport.

Thiel’s involvement in a "multi-million dollar" seed round for the Enhanced Games has drawn attention to this issue.

The potential use of Apple Vision Pro in the games comes after the mixed-reality headset received high praise from tech industry leaders, including OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman and movie director James Cameron, among others.

The Enhanced Games’ approach contrasts sharply with traditional sports organizations. For example, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) maintains a strict stance against performance-enhancing substances, including marijuana.

