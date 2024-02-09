Sam Altman Lauds Apple Vision Pro: 'Second Most Impressive Tech Since The iPhone'

Loading... Loading...

OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman showered praise on Apple Vision Pro, joining the ranks of James Cameron, former Apple CEO John Sculley and several others who have endorsed Apple Inc.'s AAPL mixed reality headset.

What Happened: Altman took to X to share his excitement about the Vision Pro. The $3,500 mixed reality headset went on sale earlier last week.

"Vision Pro is second most impressive tech since the iPhone."

It's not just Altman who has been left impressed by the Vision Pro's technology. Acclaimed movie director James Cameron said he was "blown away" by the Vision Pro, in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"I would say my experience was religious. I was skeptical at first. I didn’t bow down before the great God of Apple, but I was really, really blown away."

Sculley was also generous with his praise for Apple's latest product. He even said the Vision Pro is "on par" with the iPhone.

"What Tim Cook and his team have done is more than extraordinary. I worked with Steve Jobs back when he was creating the Macintosh, and so I know what you go through with developing a whole new user experience."

Why It Matters: Apple Vision Pro has been the center of conversations about the Cupertino since it went on pre-order in January. Apart from those in the tech community, even analysts have been left impressed by the buzz around Vision Pro.

Analysts reported that Apple managed to sell nearly 180,000 units of the Vision Pro through pre-orders, beating their expectations of 70,000 to 80,000 units.

Early buyers have also been showcasing the headset's revolutionary capabilities on social media.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk also jumped into the discussion, stating that the best way to use X is by pairing it with Apple Vision Pro. However, he had earlier expressed skepticism about the headset.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock