Rivian Pauses Deliveries In Canada, Plans To Resolve Non-Compliance With OTA Update

California-based EV company Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN has halted deliveries of its R1 vehicles in Canada as it awaits a software update to make its daytime running lamps brighter.

What Happened: A Rivian spokesperson told Benzinga in a statement on Friday that the company is rescheduling deliveries in Canada as it waits for an “important” software update. The update is aimed at fixing a non-compliance issue where the brightness of the daytime running lamps, which illuminate when the vehicle is operated in ‘parking lights’ mode, is not enough to meet the country’s requirements.

“We are prioritizing an over-the-air (OTA) software update and expect to resume deliveries in Canada next week after those vehicles receive updated software,” the spokesperson said while adding that the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the concern.

Why It Matters: Rivian started delivering its vehicles in Canada in the second half of 2022.

In 2023, Rivian delivered a total of 50,122 EVs across the U.S. and Canada and produced 57,232 units. Full-year financial results of the company will be announced after market close on February 21.

According to the data from Benzinga Pro, Rivian shares closed at 3.54% higher at $16.68 a piece on Friday.

