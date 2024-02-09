Elon Musk And Dell CEO Share Cybertruck Moment After 'Most Impressive And Inspiring Tour' Of Giga Texas

Loading... Loading...

Dell Technologies DELL CEO Michael Dell on Friday took a tour of Tesla Inc‘s TSLA gigafactory in Texas, guided by the EV giant’s CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: CEO Dell took to X on Friday to post a picture with Musk beside the company’s latest offering- the stainless steel Cybertruck. In the post, the CEO thanked Musk for the tour of Tesla’s gigafactory, terming it “impressive” and “inspiring.”

Tesla’s gigafactory in Texas is the U.S. manufacturing hub for both Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV and also its Cybertruck. The EV giant’s global headquarters covers 2500 acres along the Colorado River with over 10 million square feet of factory floor.

Computer hardware company Dell Technologies, too, is headquartered in Texas.

Why It Matters: The two CEOs have known each other for many years. In 2013, Musk attended Dell World, an annual gathering for Dell partners and tech professionals. He then arrived at the IT conference in a Tesla car and even delivered the keynote address.

About nine years later, in November 2022, Dell expressed his respect for Musk referring to him as the “man in the arena.”

Musk also congratulated Dell’s CEO on X last year on his company’s 39th anniversary.

