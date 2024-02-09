Apple iPhones Models Total 7 Out Of 10 Most-Shipped Smartphones Worldwide In 2023: Report

Loading... Loading...

While Apple's AAPL grip on the smartphone industry is quite well known, a new statistic now reveals just how much control the iPhone maker wields.

The company’s iPhones accounted for seven out of the top 10 smartphones shipped in the world in 2023, according to a report by analytics firm Canalys.

That’s 186 million shipments in total. This accounts for over 79% of Apple's total iPhone shipments in 2023, per data from IDC.

The top two phones are Apple's most expensive smartphones currently available — the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Smartphone buyers are not just extremely interested in iPhones, they want the topmost iPhones Apple currently has on sale.

In fact, out of the seven iPhones on the list, four are considered ‘Pro' models. Only three are base non-Pro models.

What makes Apple's performance rather good is the fact that all the iPhones in the list cost at least $799, going all the way up to $1,199.

On the other hand, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. SSNLF has only three phones in the list.

The most expensive of them all is the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which costs $350, or less than half of the starting price of an iPhone in this list.

Canalys also noticed how 2023 “marked the first year where an iPhone Pro model topped the annual ranking of most shipped smartphone models, reflecting the market’s premium shift."

