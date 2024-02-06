Former Apple CEO John Sculley Compares Apple Vision Pro To iPhone: 'What Tim Cook And His Team Have Done Is More Than Extraordinary'

Loading... Loading...

John Sculley, the former CEO of Apple Inc AAPL, recently praised the company’s latest product, the Apple Vision Pro, comparing it to the revolutionary iPhone. Sculley’s comments come amidst a wave of positive reviews and high expectations for the new device.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox Business, Sculley lauded the Apple Vision Pro, stating that it is on par with the iPhone in terms of its impact on the tech industry. He also commended the Apple team, led by current CEO Tim Cook, for their work on the new product.

“What Tim Cook and his team have done is more than extraordinary,” Sculley said. He also mentioned that the Vision Pro surpasses the Oculus, a product by Meta Platforms Inc., in terms of user experience.

“I worked with Steve Jobs back when he was creating the Macintosh, and so I know what you go through with developing a whole new user experience,” Sculley said Monday on “The Claman Countdown.”

The Apple Vision Pro is the company’s first new product in seven years and was launched at the flagship Apple Store in New York City. Despite some initial controversy, including an arrest related to the product, Sculley believes that the Vision Pro will have a significant impact on Apple’s overall value.

Why It Matters: The Apple Vision Pro has been a major topic of discussion in the tech industry since its announcement. The device, which is a mixed-reality headset, has been praised by analysts for its unique and immersive experience. Some analysts have even suggested that a future version of the Vision Pro could potentially replace the iPad.

Apple’s decision to equip the Vision Pro with a suite of Microsoft Corp apps also indicates the company’s vision for the device as a productivity tool. This strategic move aligns with Apple’s broader approach to integrating its products into professional and creative workflows.

CEO Cook has also expressed his excitement about the Vision Pro, describing it as “mind-blowing” and emphasizing the device’s potential to revolutionize the way we experience content in a 3D world.

