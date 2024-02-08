Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Hold These 3 Consumer Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

Loading... Loading...

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer discretionary sector.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. CBRL

Dividend Yield: 6.66%

6.66% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on Feb. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 on Feb. 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Piper Sandler analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $96 to $75 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

analyst Brian Mullan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $96 to $75 on Dec. 4, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%. Recent News: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, during November, reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

The Wendy's Company WEN

Dividend Yield: 5.29%

5.29% Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $21 to $20 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $21 to $20 on Feb. 7, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Barclays analyst Jeffrey Bernstein downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $21 on Jan. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

analyst Jeffrey Bernstein downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $21 on Jan. 3, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%. Recent News: Wendy's recently named Kirk Tanner as President and CEO.

Best Buy Co., Inc. BBY

Dividend Yield: 4.88%

4.88% Wedbush analyst Seth Basham maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 price target on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Seth Basham maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $70 to $75 price target on Jan. 24, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Evercore ISI Group analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $75 to $70 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Greg Melich maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $75 to $70 on Nov. 22, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: Best Buy, during November, posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.

