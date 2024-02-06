Loading... Loading...

Tucker Carlson, a prominent conservative commentator, has announced that he will be interviewing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Carlson on Tuesday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed the news. The interview is expected to be published soon.

"We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview," Carlson said in a video posted on X.

"But we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can. And then, like a free citizen and not a slave, you can decide for yourself."

Carlson, who has been critical of U.S. involvement in the Ukraine conflict, took the opportunity to criticize the American media and government for their support of Ukraine in the ongoing war.

He also mentioned that he had requested an interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Carlson, who was previously with Fox News, has since launched his own media company and a new program on X, a social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Carlson assured that the interview would not be censored or placed behind a paywall, as Musk had promised not to suppress it. He also mentioned the risks involved in conducting such an interview. He clarified that he and his crew had funded the trip to Moscow themselves, without any financial assistance from government groups.

Why It Matters: Carlson’s interview with Putin comes at a crucial time in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The interview is particularly significant as it will be the first time a Western media representative will have a direct conversation with Putin since the 2022 Ukraine invasion. Earlier Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment and said that they cannot provide information on the movements of foreign journalists.

Carlson has also previously made attempts to interview Putin. In a conversation with the Swiss publication Die Weltwoche in September, Carlson revealed that he had intended to interview Putin but said the U.S. government thwarted his effort.

Meanwhile, Russia has been pushing Ukraine to cede ground to engage in peace talks. However, Ukraine’s reluctance to engage in peace talks with the Russian President has gained support from Western allies.

Amid these developments, the U.S. Senate has proposed a bipartisan aid package of $118.2 billion for Ukraine, Israel, and U.S. border security, in line with President Joe Biden‘s original $105 billion aid package proposed in October.

Photo by L.E.MORMILE on Shutterstock

