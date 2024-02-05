Is Tucker Carlson In Moscow To Interview The Russian President? Kremlin Denies To Comment

Loading... Loading...

Amid ex-Fox commentator Tucker Carlson‘s visit to Moscow, Russian authorities have decided to neither confirm nor deny the probability of an interview of Carlson and President Vladimir Putin.

What Happened: Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday that they cannot provide information on the movements of foreign journalists, reported CNBC. This comes after a video was published on Telegram showing Carlson chatting with a Russian man in a Moscow hotel.

Carlson’s visit to Moscow has sparked further speculation about a potential interview with Putin. The Kremlin, however, has not confirmed whether an interview is on the cards.

Why It Matters: Carlson’s visit to Moscow has raised eyebrows, especially given his previous attempts to interview Putin. In a conversation with the Swiss publication Die Weltwoche in September, Carlson revealed that he had intended to interview Putin but said the U.S. government thwarted his effort.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine conflict has been a source of global concern. In a recent interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of the potential for the ongoing conflict with Russia to escalate into a global conflict. He has also called for increased support from Western nations.

