Tesla Cybertruck User Driving With Apple's VR Headset Prompts Warning From Pete Buttigieg

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg issued a warning to Tesla Inc. drivers using Apple Inc.’s Vision Pro headset. He emphasized the need for drivers to remain attentive at all times, despite the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in place.

What Happened: Buttigieg’s warning came in response to a video showing a Tesla Cybertruck driver using Apple’s newly released Vision Pro headset for virtual reality (VR) while driving. The video, which gained significant traction on social media, raised concerns about driver distraction and safety.

“Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times,” Buttigieg stated in a post on Monday.

He also highlighted that Tesla’s advanced driver features, including the Autopilot system, are designed for use with a fully attentive driver who is ready to take over the controls at any moment.

Tesla has not immediately responded to requests for comments on the matter.

Why It Matters: This warning by Buttigieg comes in the wake of the recent launch of the Vision Pro headset by Apple, which merges three-dimensional digital content with real-world visuals. Apple has advised against using the headset while driving but has not yet commented on the situation.

Vision Pro was publicly criticized by Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk. Musk had taken a swipe at the headset as being “weird” when pre-orders for the device opened.

On the other hand, Tesla has been making strides in its autonomous driving technology. The company recently announced the revival of Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta transfers for recent vehicle buyers and extended the lifetime Supercharging benefit to include Model 3. This move was made in response to customer feedback and speculation.

