Big News For Tesla Owners: FSD Beta Transfers Return, Supercharging Perks Extended To This EV Model

Loading... Loading...

Tesla Inc. TSLA has announced the revival of Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta transfers for recent vehicle buyers and has broadened the lifetime Supercharging benefit to include Model 3.

What Happened: According to Teslarati, Tesla is now permitting free FSD beta transfers on Model S, X, 3, or Y purchases in North America for customers who take delivery before the end of March. Tesla made this move in response to customer feedback and speculation.

Earlier, Tesla’s trade-in estimate page mentioned the ability to transfer the FSD beta to a new vehicle, but this statement was later retracted.

However, Tesla has now confirmed the return of FSD beta transfers, stating, "Coming Soon: FSD Transfer for U.S. Customers. Great news! We’ve heard our customers' feedback and are working to relaunch FSD transfers in the United States as soon as possible."

See Also: GM Chief Mary Barra Rewrites Roadmap: Plug-In Hybrids To Deliver Green Goals As EV Growth Slows

Moreover, Tesla is also extending its free lifetime Supercharging transfer offer, previously exclusive to Model S, X, and Y buyers, to those purchasing Model 3. This move is a limited-time incentive for those taking delivery by March 31.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s decision to reintroduce FSD beta transfers comes after the company initially offered the transferability of its full self-driving software package in July 2023 as a one-off opportunity for customers.

The company later amended its "loyalty benefits" in November 2023, removing free full self-driving capability for customers looking to buy a new Model Y or 3 vehicle. The reintroduction of FSD beta transfers shows the company’s continued commitment to adapt its policies based on customer feedback and needs.

Read Next: Is Lucid Crafting An Exclusive Security Vehicle For Saudi Police? What Online Leaks Reveal

Photo via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ramakrishnan M The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.