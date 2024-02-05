What's Going On With Nikola Stock Monday?

Loading... Loading...

Nikola Corp NKLA shares are in the spotlight Monday. The company announced the opening of its first hydrogen refueling station in Southern California.

What Happened: Nikola said it opened its first HYLA hydrogen refueling station in Southern California, representing the latest phase in Nikola’s commitment to providing hydrogen refueling solutions for Class 8 trucks.

The new station will be capable of fueling up to 40 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks on a daily basis and is part of the company’s push to have nine stations ready by the end of the second quarter. Nikola noted that it plans to establish up to 60 hydrogen refueling solutions in the coming years.

“Once the nine planned solutions are in place by mid-2024, Nikola will have established one of the world’s largest heavy-duty hydrogen refueling networks, providing customers accessibility at their current locations and along their planned routes,” said Ole Hoefelmann, Nikola’s president of Energy.

After the market close on Friday, Nikola announced Hoefelmann’s appointment as president of the company’s energy division. Hoefelmann is a 30-year hydrogen veteran who previously held executive roles at Air Liquide and Plug Power Inc PLUG. Hoefelmann will oversee the energy business at Nikola, including supply strategy, technology, dispensing and development.

NKLA Price Action: Nikola shares were down 4.67% at $0.6941 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Nikola.