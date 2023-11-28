No More Free FSD For Tesla Owners Looking To Buy New Model Y, 3 — But Here's What They Get Instead

Loading... Loading... Loading...

EV giant Tesla Inc TSLA has altered its “loyalty benefits” to remove free full self-driving capability for customers looking to buy a new Model Y or 3 vehicle.

What Happened: Tesla offers loyalty benefits to current Tesla owners on purchasing a new product. Previously, existing Tesla owners in North America were eligible for three months of FSD capability on buying either a new Model 3 or Model Y. However, going forward, this will not be the case.

Instead, users will get 10,000 credits as per the updated terms of the loyalty program together with 6 months of free supercharging.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s FSD is currently priced at a whopping $12,000. Previously, Tesla users had flagged the high cost and said that they were being tied to their current car solely due to FSD price.

Musk during the company’s second-quarter earnings call addressed the concerns and offered customers a one-off amnesty to transfer FSD to their new vehicles. That one-time offer, however, ended in September.

Meanwhile, first-term Tesla owners will continue to get three months of free FSD capability on purchasing these vehicles, allowing them to experience the features posed as the future for self-driving cars.

