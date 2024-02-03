'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Dire Warning About Economy: 'Don't Be Fooled ... Stock And Bond Markets About To Crash'

Loading... Loading...

On Saturday, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki voiced a grim forecast for the stock and bond markets.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Kiyosaki cautioned investors about an imminent market downturn, despite the current upward trends in major indexes.

Despite the recent positive performance of indices like the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite, Kiyosaki remains unconvinced about the underlying strength of the U.S. economy.

He hinted the market's buoyancy to the support of the "Magnificent Seven" companies, which he believes are artificially bolstered by government funding.

Kiyosaki's warning came in the wake of high corporate earnings and a January jobs report that surpassed expectations. He cautioned that this perceived economic prosperity is deceptive, suggesting that the stock market's performance is not a true indicator of economic health.

Some market observers have expressed skepticism about Kiyosaki's predictions, noting his history of forecasting market crashes in the past few years that have not materialized.

Critics have highlighted his repeated predictions, including those regarding the downfall of the U.S. dollar, as evidence of his penchant for dramatic market prognostications.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Kiyosaki described Bitcoin BTC/USD as a defense against what he sees as the erosion of wealth through inflation, taxation, and stock price manipulation by the Federal Reserve, the treasury and Wall Street bankers.

This stance on Bitcoin reflects his broader skepticism about traditional financial systems and investment vehicles.

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Gage Skidmore via flickr