As US Debt Crisis Deepens, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Warns Of Looming Economic Peril: 'America Is In Serious Trouble Financially'

The U.S. has witnessed a dramatic spike in its national debt, with an increase of a staggering $240 billion in November 2023 alone.

What Happened: The significant rise has sparked concerns about the nation's economic health and stability.

According to a report from the U.S. Treasury, there was a sharp climb in the national debt, which jumped from $33.637 trillion at the start of November to $33.878 trillion by the month's end. This marks an alarming increase of $2.46 trillion compared to the previous year.

In a recent interview on Fox Business, "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki voiced his concerns, criticizing the government's continuous printing of money.

"Cash became trash, and so they just kept printing and printing and printing," he said. "All you have to do is look at history. Every time they printed money the empire went down, and I hate to say this because I love America, but America is in serious trouble financially because of the debt load."

Kiyosaki, a vocal supporter of alternative assets, believes that precious metals and Bitcoin BTC/USD serve as effective hedges against currency devaluation.

He said he sees no end to the government's printing of money, which he views as a path to persistent inflation and economic mismanagement.

"I hate to say this but inflation is here to stay. Incompetence is here to stay. They’re going to keep printing more money to pay for the debt, and unless we either cut down on entitlements or the military — which we won’t do — I would rather have gold than cash that they can print," he added.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, Kiyosaki said, "The worst part about it is our national debt. We’re bankrupt. And why don’t we say that? We just can’t keep printing more money to pay it off, and that’s really the problem, we just keep printing the money to solve our problems, when we can’t go on much longer."

