Tesla Buying AMD Chips To Nadella Sounding The Alarm On AI-Generated Deepfakes: This Week In AI

Loading... Loading...

This week bore witness to a whirlwind of news revolving around artificial intelligence (AI). From Samsung’s Galaxy S24 AI features to Elon Musk‘s big moves for Tesla Inc. TSLA, AI continued to be a hot topic. Additionally, concerns over AI-generated deepfakes and the influence of AI on the crypto market were also in the spotlight. Here’s a roundup of the top stories:

Tesla to Purchase Chips from AMD

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced plans to purchase chips from Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD to enhance AI capabilities. The EV giant also plans to spend over $500 million on hardware from Nvidia Corp NVDA. Read the full article here.

See Also: Yup, You Just Smoked Weed! New Testing Method Confirms Recent Cannabis Use With 96% Accuracy

Satya Nadella Sounds Alarm on AI-Generated Deepfakes

Microsoft Corp. MSFT CEO Satya Nadella expressed his concerns over AI-generated explicit images of pop star Taylor Swift, calling the situation “alarming and terrible.” Nadella emphasized the need for tech companies to enforce safeguards around technology to ensure safer content production. Read the full article here.

Elon Musk's Tweet Boosts OPTI Token

Elon Musk sent the memecoin world into a frenzy with a tweet featuring Tesla's humanoid robot, Optimus, causing the OPTI token’s value to jump by 25%. Read the full article here.

Loading... Loading...

AI Takes Center Stage in Apple's Future

For the first time, Apple Inc. AAPL CEO, Tim Cook mentioned AI in his prepared marks on the company's earnings call. This sparked excitement among investors and analysts, signaling AI’s importance to Apple’s future. Read the full article here.

Samsung's AI Features Need Internet Connection

For those considering the purchase of a Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.’s SSNLF Galaxy S24 for its AI capabilities, it’s worth noting that nearly half of these features require an internet connection to function. This revelation came after a Reddit user posted a detailed analysis of the phone’s AI features. Read the full article here.

Read Next: Is Trump Worth $10B? Biographer Shatters Claim: ‘Begging For Money From People’

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Rounak Jain The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.