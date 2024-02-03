Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is A Turnaround Story That Defies Odds, Says Expert

Loading... Loading...

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. BRK BRK has been hailed as a remarkable turnaround story by a chronicler of the company’s early days.

What Happened: The conglomerate, which now boasts a valuation approaching $1 trillion, had a humble beginning. It was formed from the remnants of three failed businesses.

Author Jacob McDonough of “Capital Allocation: The Financials of a New England Textile Mill 1955 – 1985” highlighted the origins of Berkshire Hathaway. The company was born from the ashes of Diversified Retailing, Blue Chip Stamps, and Berkshire, a textile company acquired by Buffett in 1965, reported Business Insider.

Despite the initial setbacks, Buffett and his late business partner, Charlie Munger, managed to merge the first two businesses into Berkshire in the late 1970s and early 1980s. They eventually shut down Berkshire’s textile business in 1985.

“Buffett not only salvaged his investment in these three businesses, he turned it into one company approaching a $1 trillion valuation,” McDonough said.

He attributed Berkshire’s success to the adaptability and flexibility of its leaders. Buffett and Munger pivoted from business to business as needed, creating a diverse network of subsidiaries across various industries.

McDonough also praised Berkshire’s latest deal, the acquisition of the remaining 20% of Pilot Travel Centers. The truck-stop chain generated approximately $70 billion in revenue in 2022, more than Nike, Coca-Cola, or Netflix.

Why It Matters: Berkshire Hathaway has been making strategic moves in various sectors. For instance, it has been backing Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co Ltd BYDDF BYDDY, which reported a 33.1% year-over-year increase in sales volume for January 2024.

Berkshire Hathaway’s faith in the auto industry has also been paying off, with its investment in Ferrari RACE nearing a $100 billion valuation. These developments underscore the company’s ability to identify and capitalize on lucrative opportunities across different sectors.

Despite the success of Buffett and other billionaires, a recent report by Oxfam revealed that wealth inequality continues to widen, with the top five richest people gaining 114% in wealth over the past three years.

