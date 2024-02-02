Apple Reports Q1 Results, Joins Skechers, Atlassian And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 2, 2024 5:28 AM | 1 min read
U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 175 points on Friday.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL shares fell in today’s pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Apple reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter. The iPhone maker reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.18 and revenue of $119.6 billion, thanks to record Services revenue and iPhone revenue. However, the company reported a revenue decline in China.

Apple shares declined 2.5% to $182.18 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX shares fell 10.9% to $56.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.
  • Atlassian Corporation TEAM shares declined 7.4% to $236.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
  • Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX shares fell 3.1% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.
  • Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK shares declined 2.9% to $12.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.
  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT shares fell 2.8% to $24.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Thursday.
  • Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP shares declined 2.5% to $83.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.

 

