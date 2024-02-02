Apple Reports Q1 Results, Joins Skechers, Atlassian And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stock futures were mostly higher this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining around 175 points on Friday.

Shares of Apple Inc. AAPL shares fell in today’s pre-market trading following quarterly results.

Apple reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter. The iPhone maker reported first-quarter earnings per share of $2.18 and revenue of $119.6 billion, thanks to record Services revenue and iPhone revenue. However, the company reported a revenue decline in China.

Apple shares declined 2.5% to $182.18 in pre-market trading.

Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX shares fell 10.9% to $56.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Atlassian Corporation TEAM shares declined 7.4% to $236.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX shares fell 3.1% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Thursday.

Mitek Systems, Inc. MITK shares declined 2.9% to $12.61 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT shares fell 2.8% to $24.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Thursday.

Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP shares declined 2.5% to $83.50 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak forecast for the fourth quarter.

