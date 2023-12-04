Trump-Era NSA John Bolton Says Republicans Want To 'Tie' Ukraine Aid To Immigration Reform: 'I Think Congress Should Approve It'

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Former National Security Advisor, John Bolton, anticipates that the Republican demand for immigration policy reform will influence the approval of Ukraine aid.

What Happened: Bolton, during the NewsNation's "The Hill" segment, expressed his belief that Republican desires for immigration policy reform, particularly towards Mexico, will impact the progression of Ukraine aid through both legislative chambers.

"Well, I think everybody on the Republican side wants to tie it to some kind of reform of our immigration policy with respect to Mexico, including Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), so I think that's going to happen."

While some Republicans have argued against further spending due to high costs, others have demanded that aid be paired with border security measures. The White House has persistently asked Congress to act on more spending for Ukraine, but divisions among lawmakers have delayed such action.

Bolton also reiterated his call to Congress to pass the $61 billion in Ukraine funding requested by the White House. He noted the "hype" of the statement from Office of Management and Budget Director, Shalanda Young, who earlier communicated that the government is nearing its limit in providing aid to Ukraine. "I don't think it's needed tomorrow. I do think it's urgent and I think Congress should approve it," Bolton said.

"I think there's a little hype in the budget director's statement, but in terms of substantive policy, there's no doubt Congress should act on this. I would hope before they go home for Christmas."

Why It Matters: The White House had previously sent an emergency funding request of approximately $106 billion to Congress in late October, seeking additional funds for border security, America's Indo-Pacific allies, Israel and Ukraine.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) initiated the first procedural vote on Biden's $106 billion supplemental package to send aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Indo-Pacific countries and for humanitarian use in Gaza on Monday night.

Schumer’s forward movement on this measure comes as Ukraine’s resources to combat Russia dwindle. If the bill lacks a border component, it is doubtful it will pass in the House.

Meanwhile, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg cautioned that there might be bad news regarding Ukraine, amid rising concerns of a potential deadlock with Russia.

Photo by Paparazzza on Shutterstock

