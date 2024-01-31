The Company That Made Indestructible Phones For Motorola And CAT Is Shutting Down: Report

Loading... Loading...

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the rugged phone industry, the Bullitt Group, a U.K.-based firm known for manufacturing CAT-branded and rugged Motorola phones, has concluded its operations.

What Happened: The Bullitt Group, a prominent entity in the rugged phone sector, has ceased operations. The company’s closure was substantiated by several of its employees on LinkedIn, as observed by Mobile World Live, reported Android Authority, after corroborating the information.

News of the shutdown comes on the heels of a report by the Daily Telegraph a few weeks ago, hinting at the company’s impending downfall and plans to appoint administrators.

Bullitt had intended to transition its satellite connectivity division and 100 staff members to a firm owned by its creditors, a plan that sadly did not come to fruition.

See Also: Is It A Phone? Is It A Watch? No… It’s Motorola’s New Concept Phone That ‘Bends’ Reality

Bullitt Group was responsible for manufacturing rugged phones for several brands, including CAT, Land Rover, and Motorola.

The company had recently released the Motorola Defy 2, also marketed as the CAT S75 in certain regions, and had been shifting its focus towards the satellite connectivity sector, launching the Bullitt Satellite Messenger service and Motorola Defy Satellite Link device just last year.

Why It Matters: Bullitt Group has been one of the sector’s main contributors, manufacturing devices for several well-known brands.

According to ZDNET, rugged phones remain popular due to their durability and reliability, particularly in challenging environments where regular phones may not perform optimally.

The winding up of the company significantly reduces options for rugged phone consumers, leaving them with Samsung Electronics, Nokia, and niche brands like Unihertz and Ulefone.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Windows Phone Haunts Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella 6 Years After He Gave Up On It: ‘One Of The Most Difficult Decisions I Made’

Image Credits – Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Ananya Gairola The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.