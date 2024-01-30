Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Handed 10-Year Jail Term For Leaking State Secrets

Loading... Loading...

In a significant development, a Pakistan court has sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan to a 10-year jail term for leaking state secrets. The court’s decision comes just days before a national election.

What Happened: As per a Reuters report on Tuesday, the special court in Pakistan found Khan guilty of publicly revealing the contents of a secret cable sent by Pakistan’s ambassador in Washington to the government in Islamabad. This verdict marks the second conviction for Khan in recent months, ensuring his continued incarceration and absence from the public eye ahead of the upcoming parliamentary vote.

Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has announced plans to challenge the court’s decision. His legal team asserts that they were not allowed to represent the former prime minister or cross-examine witnesses during the trial.

Despite a previous three-year sentence in a corruption case, Khan’s legal team had been hoping for his release from jail. However, the latest conviction makes this unlikely even as the charges are contested in a higher court.

Why It Matters: Khan has been embroiled in multiple legal battles since his ousting from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence in 2022. He has claimed that the cable in question was evidence of a conspiracy by the Pakistani military and the U.S. government to overthrow his administration in 2022, a claim that Washington and the Pakistani military have denied.

His party, PTI, which won the 2018 elections, recently suffered a major setback when a court upheld the Election Commission’s decision to strip the party of its traditional election symbol, the cricket bat. With Khan and his party sidelined, concerns have been raised about the credibility of the upcoming elections.

Pakistan has been experiencing crises in both political and economic frontiers. Earlier in January, the IMF approved a $700 million disbursement for Pakistan as part of a broader program to support the country through an ongoing economic crisis. This loan aims to help Pakistan navigate a balance-of-payments crisis and manage its substantial external debt.

Subsequently, Pakistan conducted retaliatory airstrikes inside Iran in response to an Iranian airstrike on Pakistani insurgents within Pakistan’s borders. This action further strained Pakistan’s relations with its neighbors.

