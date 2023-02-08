Twitter was hit by a partial outage late on Wednesday that limited users’ ability to send tweets and follow new accounts, as well as other bugs.

What Happened: The company’s official support page acknowledged the glitches, without specifying the causes, and said it was “working to get this fixed.”

Chief Twit Elon Musk tweeted that the platform was facing “multiple internal & external issues simultaneously” and would be “fully back on track later tonight.”

Benzinga independently verified and found that, at the moment, Twitter was not allowing users to follow other accounts even if they are within the technical limits of how many people they are able to follow.

Similarly, some Twitter users have been complaining about TweetDeck, the microblogging site’s dashboard application, kicking them out and barring them from signing in. Others said the application’s user interface had changed.

On Wednesday, Musk told employees to "pause" new feature development "in favor of maximizing system stability and robustness, especially with the Super Bowl coming up," reported The Information, citing an email Twitter CEO wrote to employees.

In December, many users complained about having trouble logging in and getting malfunctioning alerts. Musk at the time said that "significant" backend server architecture has been introduced and the site should "feel faster" now.

