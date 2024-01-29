Roundup Cancer Verdict: Woes Continue For Bayer As It Faces $2.2B Payout

Loading... Loading...

A Pennsylvania jury has ordered Bayer AG’s BAYRY BAYZF Monsanto to pay over $2.2 billion to former Roundup user John McKivison, who attributed his cancer to the popular weedkiller.

The verdict, the largest in the five-year Roundup litigation, includes $250 million for compensatory losses and $2 billion in punitive damages. McKivison, a 49-year-old landscaper, claimed prolonged exposure to Roundup led to his non-Hodgkins lymphoma diagnosis in 2020.

Responding to the verdict, Bayer said, “We disagree with the jury’s adverse verdict that conflicts with the overwhelming weight of scientific evidence and worldwide regulatory and scientific assessments, and believe that we have strong arguments on appeal to get this verdict overturned and the unconstitutionally excessive damage award eliminated or reduced; previous damage awards have been reduced by more than 90% overall in final judgments. We have a winning record in the Roundup litigation – having won 10 of the last 16 cases at trial – and have resolved the majority of claims filed in this litigation.”

In December, Bayer emerged victorious in a California lawsuit filed by Bruce Jones, who alleged that the use of Roundup caused his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. This win marked the end of five consecutive trial defeats for the company regarding similar claims.

Having earmarked up to $16 billion for over 100,000 Roundup cases, Bloomberg notes, Bayer faces a second wave of lawsuits alleging carcinogenic effects of glyphosate, Roundup’s active ingredient.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News disclosed that company executives were inclined to reject breakup proposals, which involved separating its consumer-health and crops-science divisions.

This decision comes despite investor dissatisfaction with Monsanto, indicating resistance to pursuing divisional splits.

