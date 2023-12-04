Bayer Faces Growing Pressure Amid Roundup Lawsuits as Philadelphia Trial Nears Conclusion

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The spotlight is on a Philadelphia trial as Bayer AG BAYRY BAYZF grapples with mounting legal challenges surrounding its Roundup weedkiller, prompted by multi-billion dollar verdicts against the company.

Kelly Martel's ongoing case in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas adds a pivotal chapter to the Roundup litigation saga.

Plaintiffs' victories in prior trials alleging Roundup caused cancer have disrupted Bayer's momentum, diverging from previous trial outcomes, Reuters reported.

Factors contributing to this shift include court rulings allowing discussions about Roundup's regulatory aspects, alongside plaintiffs' renewed focus on chemicals beyond glyphosate, the product's active ingredient.

Bayer remains firm in its stance, asserting the safety of Roundup and affirming its intent to continue contesting cases in court.

Acquired through its acquisition of Monsanto in 2018, Roundup has sparked widespread litigation, with Bayer having settled many existing cases in 2020 but facing an additional 50,000 lawsuits, as per the report.

The recent string of losses began in October, culminating in substantial verdicts against Bayer. The company plans to appeal these decisions while attributing the outcomes to alleged court allowances of misleading evidence regarding regulatory decisions about glyphosate.

Plaintiffs' attorneys counter Bayer's claims, emphasizing recent scientific studies supporting the cancer link and highlighting the presence of various toxins in Roundup, apart from glyphosate, as crucial elements contributing to the litigation victories.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Via Company