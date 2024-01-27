US Reportedly Aims To Harness Israel-Hamas Hostage Deal For Wider Peace Talks

Loading... Loading...

In a move aimed at instigating widespread peace talks, the U.S. government intends to use an imminent hostage agreement between Israel and Hamas, a State Department official disclosed on Friday.

What Happened: The US is optimistic that a fresh hostage deal will set the stage for wider peace discussions in the region. William Burns, the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, and Brett McGurk, the White House’s Middle East coordinator, are expected to participate in the upcoming hostage agreement negotiations, reported Bloomberg.

The primary goal is to put a cease-fire in place, thus paving the way for more in-depth discussions on a wide range of matters, including the standardization talks between Israel and other regional nations, and a multinational plan for Gaza’s reconstruction.

However, numerous hurdles still exist. A comprehensive proposal for a lasting cease-fire has been presented to both Israel and Hamas, but their responses remain uncertain.

U.S. officials have kept specific details under wraps, but the White House did highlight the broad terms of the agreement in a statement following President Joe Biden’s conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Why It Matters: This latest development comes on the heels of a series of events that have significantly influenced the region’s political landscape.

Earlier this month, a U.S.-backed peace plan was unveiled, involving Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Qatar among others, which could see Saudi Arabia re-engage in talks recognizing Israel’s sovereignty.

Moreover, a landmark ruling by the International Court of Justice mandated Israel to take steps to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, marking a potential turning point in the ongoing conflict. This ruling comes in response to an emergency application filed by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide during its military operations in the Gaza Strip. The 1948 Genocide Convention, formed post-Holocaust, defines genocide as intentional acts to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

