Landmark ICJ Ruling Mandates Israel To Prevent Acts Of Genocide In Gaza: A Turning Point In The Conflict?

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Israel to take comprehensive measures to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza, according to a ruling issued Friday.

This ruling comes in response to an emergency application filed by South Africa, accusing Israel of genocide during its military operations in the Gaza Strip. The 1948 Genocide Convention, formed post-Holocaust, defines genocide as intentional acts to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group.

Provisional Measures Ordered By ICJ

Israel must now take all measures within its power to prevent acts that fall under the scope of Article II of the Genocide Convention. This includes preventing killing, causing serious harm and imposing destructive living conditions on Palestinians in Gaza. The Israeli military is ordered to immediately stop any acts that could be categorized as genocidal. The ICJ also ordered the State of Israel to take immediate action to provide essential services and humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza. Israel is required to take measures to prevent and punish any public incitement to commit genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Effective measures must be taken to prevent the destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related to allegations of genocide.

The orders were passed with a significant majority of the judges in favor, indicating a strong agreement among the ICJ judges on the necessary steps Israel must take.

The court refrained from taking the step most sought after by South Africa — namely, imposing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

As the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the ICJ’s rulings are significant in international law. However, the ICJ lacks direct enforcement powers, which can limit the practical impact of its decisions.

Israel must now submit a detailed report within one month, outlining the steps taken to adhere to this order.

Israeli And International Reactions

According to the Times of Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled the genocide accusation as “outrageous,” affirming Israel’s commitment to international law. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant expressed disappointment over the ICJ not dismissing South Africa’s petition, while National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s reaction appeared dismissive.

"We continue to believe that allegations of genocide are unfounded and note the court did not make a finding about genocide or call for a ceasefire in its ruling and that it called for the unconditional, immediate release of all hostages being held by Hamas," a U.S. State Department spokesperson told The Times of Israel.

Welcoming the ruling, Palestinian Authorities’s Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki emphasized its alignment with humanity and international law. Hamas’ senior official Sami Abu Zuhri highlighted the ruling’s potential to isolate Israel internationally.

Photo: Shutterstock