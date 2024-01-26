Loading... Loading...

The recent Boeing Co BA 737 Max 9 fiasco could have a significant impact on the entire U.S. economy, according to aviation expert Mike Boyd.

What Happened: Boyd, the president of Boyd International, in an interview with Yahoo! Finance, warned that the repercussions of the Jan. 5 incident involving an Alaska Airlines flight could be far-reaching. The incident, which saw the door of a 737 Max 9 aircraft blow out, led to the grounding of all 737 Max 9 planes.

“They’re going to be materially delayed. They’re out of the program for the coming year. That’s going to be a big hit for them because they don’t have anything to replace those,” Boyd said.

“We’re going to be looking at a very bumpy year because these airlines, a number of them, aren’t going to have enough airplanes to put into the sky.”

Although the inspected Max 9 jets have been cleared for flying, safety concerns surrounding Boeing’s planes could lead to significant delays for airlines with existing 737 aircraft orders. This could result in a turbulent year for airlines, with potential disruptions to travel and air freight services.

Boyd highlighted the potential impact on large cities such as Chicago and Seattle, as well as the broader effects on companies and suppliers reliant on air freight. He emphasized that the fallout from the Alaska incident could have widespread effects across the nation.

“What Boeing has done, which I think is totally incompetent with this, is going to hurt the entire economy,” he said.

Boyd also suggested that some of Boeing’s major customers, like United Airlines UAL, may start looking to other aircraft manufacturers. United CEO Scott Kirby indicated that the door incident and subsequent grounding of Max 9 planes could prompt the airline to plan for a future without the Max 10.

Why It Matters: The recent Boeing 737 Max 9 incident has sparked widespread concern, leading to a series of events that could have a lasting impact on the aviation industry and the U.S. economy. Boeing’s acknowledgment of the “mistake” that led to the door-plug failure incident on the Alaska Airlines flight, as stated by CEO David Calhoun, has not been enough to quell the concerns.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also taken a strong stance, halting Boeing’s planned expansion of its 737 Max aircraft production until quality control issues are resolved. This decision follows the grounding of the Max 9 planes.

Boeing’s response to the incident has also come under scrutiny, with U.S. lawmakers urging CEO Calhoun to prioritize safety over profits. Despite meeting with several U.S. senators, Calhoun did not provide an explanation for the mid-air cabin panel blowout on a 737 MAX 9 earlier this week.

