Google's Pixel 8 Pro Adds Body Temperature Measurement To Its Arsenal

In a recent announcement, Google GOOGL GOOG unveiled a new feature for its Pixel 8 Pro smartphones that allows users to measure body temperature. This feature is a part of the January Pixel feature drop and is now available on Pixel 8 Pro.

What Happened: The new body temperature feature is a part of the Thermometer app for Pixel 8 Pro, reported Google’s official blog. It enables users to quickly scan a person’s forehead with their phone and measure their body temperature. In clinical trials, the software algorithm was able to calculate body temperature within ±0.3°C when compared with an FDA-cleared temporal artery thermometer.

The feature was developed by Ravi Narasimhan, a research and development technical lead at Google. It uses an infrared sensor for body temperature measurement, which is integrated into the Pixel phone. This feature received the FDA’s De Novo classification, making it the first for smartphones in the U.S.

The Pixel 8 Pro’s infrared sensor has a wide field of view, which allows it to sense heat beyond the forehead when the phone is too far away. To ensure accurate readings, the phone uses the LDAF (laser detection autofocus) sensor to detect if it’s close enough to the forehead before initiating a measurement.

Why It Matters: The introduction of this new feature adds to the growing list of advanced functionalities on the Pixel 8 Pro. In November 2023, Google introduced an AI Core update for the Pixel 8 Pro, which enhanced the device’s AI capabilities. This new feature further solidifies the Pixel 8 Pro’s position as a cutting-edge smartphone.

Moreover, the Pixel 8 Pro has been a popular choice among consumers, especially after Google offered a massive $400 discount on the device in December 2023. This new feature could potentially attract even more customers, as it adds a unique health-related functionality to the smartphone.

Image: Google PR

