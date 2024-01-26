Loading... Loading...

Naomi Biden, the granddaughter of President Joe Biden, has fiercely defended her family following a personal attack by Fox News host Jesse Watters.

What Happened: Watters, a conservative host on Fox News, made a personal attack on the Biden family, suggesting that President Biden’s parenting style was to blame for his son Hunter Biden‘s issues.

Hunter Biden’s daughter Naomi took to social media to express her disapproval of Watters’ comments.

She shared a clip of Watters’ comments on X, formerly known as Twitter. In the clip, Watters said, “I knew Biden was bad on the border because he’s not the best father.”

“The man can’t say no to his own son [Hunter Biden]. He can’t say stop. He can’t have consequences for his actions, and that’s what you need. You need a man in charge on the border to say ‘this is not going to be allowed…'”

Naomi slammed Watters, saying, “I have heard so many lies about my family, it takes a lot to make me upset. This crosses the line. Not sure how this man can call himself a reporter and I hope he never has a son or daughter who struggles with anything.”

“You can disagree with [the president’s] policies without being this ugly.”

Why It Matters: Naomi’s response comes at a time when Hunter is facing legal issues, with Republicans using his situation to criticize the President. Despite the ongoing challenges, the White House has made it clear that if Hunter is convicted, President Biden will not pardon him.

The investigation into Hunter Biden’s affairs is not only a personal matter for the Biden family but also has political implications. With Republican members of Congress pushing for impeachment inquiries into President Biden, the outcome of this investigation could impact the political landscape.

The Biden family has been under intense public scrutiny, particularly due to Hunter’s legal issues. In a recent development, Hunter’s former business partner, Mervyn Yan, denied any involvement of President Biden in the family’s business operations.

